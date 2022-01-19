Vaccination of children aged 8 to 11 starts this Wednesday (19/1)

posted on 01/18/2022 17:44 / updated on 01/18/2022 19:35



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced, in the late afternoon of this Tuesday (1/18), that he will start vaccination against covid-19 for all children from 8 to 11 years old from this Wednesday (19). /1). Until then, group vaccination included only children aged 11 years and 5 to 10 years with comorbidities.

According to the local chief executive, the vaccination points will be announced by the Health Department. Earlier, the ministry told the mail that the low demand for the vaccine in children was “natural” and adherence will be gradual, “as occurred in other age groups”. The secretariat also pointed out that, at that moment, “any change in the vaccination strategy would be announced by the folder”. With the arrival of the second batch with 16,300 vaccines this Tuesday morning (1/18), the logistics have changed. Look the governor’s tweet.

As of the arrival of new pediatric doses, we will open vaccination for all children from 8 to 11 years old starting tomorrow (19). Take your little ones to the vaccination points, so we can safely resume our lives. For more information: https://t.co/YAaKikM7qr — Official Ibaneis (@IbaneisOficial) January 18, 2022

Expert points to vaccination

For infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, it is important to immunize children to reduce deaths and cases of the disease. “An infected child can bring covid-19 into the home, especially to the elderly and other people at risk. The more people vaccinated, whether children or adults, we can reduce this cycle of new cases. With the behavior of this new variant, even more because it is more transmissible, vaccination comes as a strong ally”, he says.

To vaccinate, the child must be accompanied by the father, mother or guardian, with an identity document and vaccination book. For children with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, it is necessary to present a medical report proving their clinical condition, according to the list of comorbidities indicated as a priority. Children who have had other vaccines recently should wait 15 days to receive the immunization against covid-19. Until the last monitoring released by the health ministry, the DF vaccinated more than 5 thousand children. For the first shipment, the DF received 16,300 doses.

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel