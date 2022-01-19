Vaccine for children with comorbidity in SP has low demand on the 1st day; doctors recommend immunization – Health

The first day of vaccination against coronavirus in children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities and disability had low demand in the city of São Paulo. On Monday, the 17th, 6,663 pediatric doses of pfizer were applied, according to the Municipal Health Department. The capital of São Paulo, however, had received 64,090 units of the immunizing agent. Doctors reinforce that the product is safe and effective against the coronavirus. Although not the most vulnerable group to the disease, children are also at risk of worsening and vaccination also helps to stop transmission.

The balance of doses applied on the first day is equivalent to about 2.8% of the total priority target audience. According to the City Hall, there are about 236,000 children with comorbidity. This Tuesday, the Municipality received a new batch from the Ministry of Health, with 74,730 doses. The immunizing agent is available at the 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Integrated Outpatient Medical Assistance AMAs/UBSs, from 8 am to 7 pm.​

Sought to comment on the low demand, the Municipal Health Department did not respond. The Municipality said only that this Tuesday it had expanded the list of children with comorbidity able to receive the injection, but did not mention opening the vaccination to other audiences. The application of doses in children without comorbidity or disability is scheduled only for February.

In the second, the City opened a registry for xepa vaccine, in which parents of children without comorbidity can enter a registry. If there are leftover vials of immunization open at the end of the day, they are summoned by the health post to receive the injection, in order to avoid waste. Of the doses applied, according to the municipal department, 730 were remaining.

President of the Vaccination Schedule Review Commission of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Mônica Levi says she does not know what São Paulo’s goal was in the campaign, but believes that the number of vaccinated was “small”. She attributes the fact, mainly, to misinformation. “Really these kids (from the priority group) should be well oriented by the doctors who accompany them. These are children who have special care. I find it surprising,” he says.

For her, the reasons that explain the scenario must still be investigated in depth, but she recalls incentives to hesitation promoted, mainly, by the Jair Bolsonaro government. “A childhood vaccination campaign in which it is not mandatory, in which you create a public opinion poll, and then an audience where you give voice to anti-vaccination, will need a very big effort to succeed”, continues the pediatrician. .

To overcome the challenge of low demand, Mônica says that the best ways are qualified information and dialogue with parents who have concerns. “You can’t go into a war, into a fight. Let’s convince by guiding, explaining. It is tiring, but it is the best way to reverse this scenario, because Brazilians, by history, like vaccines and believe in vaccines.”

For the president of the Scientific Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), Renato Kfouri, as it is a campaign aimed at a very specific audience, it was not to be expected “such a large adherence”. “When you open vaccination and call a population in general, adherence is another. We’re talking about a high-risk group only. Vaccination will be very slow at the beginning, until we open the doors to the entire population”, he points out.

To be vaccinated, children must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and present an identification document (preferably CPF); vaccination card; proof of comorbidity (exams, prescriptions, physical or digital medical report or prescription, containing the doctor’s CRM and issued no more than two years ago) or permanent disability (medical report, free public transport card, documents proving attendance at medical centers rehabilitation centers or specialized units or official identity document indicating the disability).

Immunizer is safe and used in over 40 countries

The vaccination against Covid-19 began in the country this Friday, 14, almost a month after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) gave approval to the immunizer from Pfizer. Contrary to vaccination, the Jair Bolsonaro government questioned the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and called for a public consultation on the subject. The product is recommended by doctors and scientists. The immunization against covid of children is already a reality in more than 40 countries.