Vagner Mancini wants to test the main cast before debuting for Gauchão and plans a friendly

The board of the Rio Grande do Sul team wants to hold the friendly as a test to line up before the main team plays in the State Championship

Grêmio’s sports directorate plans to hold a friendly for the main squad for next Wednesday, against an opponent that has not yet been defined. The objective is for the coaching staff to align the planning for the start of the season, with the holders entering the field for the first time only in the third round of the state championship.

This Tuesday (18), the squad led by Vagner Mancini it’s on the ninth day of pre-season. Given this, next week the technical commission intends to observe the evolution of the group before deciding on the debut in the state. The transition team will play at least one more game for the gaucho.

The team trained by mancini should make his debut in the competition on January 29, against Brazil of Pelotas, in Bento Freitas. In the initial planning, the holders would enter the field only on February 2, against São José-RS, in the Arena, in the third round of the competition. But the board does not rule out a relay between the reserves and the main team, so that the holders complete the pre-season.

In view of this, the club’s management bets on a preparation period of more than 30 days, aiming at Serie B and Brazil’s Cup. During an interview with the program ‘Sports Show‘, gives Radio Gaucho, the vice of football Dennis Abrahão had projected the use of the main squad in the state from the sixth round, against the Youth, scheduled for the 13th of February. But that planning can still change.

While aligning the schedule, the Grêmio team follows the routine of technical work. This Tuesday (18th), there were two work shifts, with part carried out in the morning in Eldorado and the gym in the afternoon in Porto Alegre.