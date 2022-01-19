Vasco advances in negotiation and is close to the agreement with Getúlio | vasco

The interest turned to negotiation, and Vasco is very close to confirming his 12th reinforcement for 2022. The club advanced in conversations with Getúlio and forwarded an agreement with the former Avaí striker.

+ Vasco’s signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

1 of 2 Getúlio, striker for Avaí, has a deal with Vasco — Photo: Leandro Boeira/Avaí FC Getúlio, Avaí striker, has a deal with Vasco — Photo: Leandro Boeira/Avaí FC

Getúlio, 24, was the highlight of the Santa Catarina team in the Brasileirão Series B, but 100% of his rights belong to Tombense. The negotiations with Vasco are on loan until December. The expectation is that the player will be made official in the next few days.

The channel “Attention, Vascaínos” reported the hit, and the ge confirmed that the negotiation is underway.

Getúlio scored seven goals in Série B and was Avaí’s top scorer in the 2021 season. One of them was against Vasco himself, in the Santa Catarina club’s 3-1 victory in Ressacada. (See video below)

In 2021, Getúlio played 47 games and scored nine goals. In the final stretch of Serie B, he stood out with decisive goals against direct opponents.

At 11 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area of ​​Getúlio do Avaí against Vasco

A 1.85m centre-forward, Getúlio was revealed in Avai. He was promoted to the professional squad in 2017. In total, he played 148 games, with 32 goals scored, in two spells. He has also played for Tombense and Portuguese football.

+ Read more news from Vasco

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms: