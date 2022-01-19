Via (VIIA3) in judicial reorganization? XP sees order as unlikely

In a note published last Tuesday night (18), XP analysts highlighted that they were questioned by investors about a possible request for judicial recovery of Via (VIIA3). However, in the analysts’ view, “the request for judicial recovery is unlikely.”

Three points are highlighted for XP to see the judicial recovery with low chances of happening: i) the company renegotiated the maturities of its debts, with 78% maturing in the long term (versus 40% at the end of 2020); ii) the cash position remains solid, with R$ 1.6 billion available and iii) in a scenario of a potential judicial recovery, the companies seek to make divestments to reinforce cash, while the company recently announced the acquisition of logtech CNT .

For analysts, investors’ concern may stem from the R$ 1.2 billion labor provision announced in the third quarter of 2021 to be disbursed over the next few years combined with the more challenging macro scenario, but they reiterate: “we don’t see any indication of the company being in the process of requesting RJ at the moment”.

XP, in turn, maintains its neutral recommendation for the stock, with a target price of BRL 10 (still up 167% from the previous day’s close). The recommendation is due to “an aggressive competitive environment in the e-commerce segment and a challenging macroeconomic scenario for 2022.”

According to a Refinitiv compilation of review houses that cover the paper, out of twelve analysts, only 1 recommends buy, with 7 having a hold recommendation and 4 recommending sell. In 2022 alone, VIIA3 shares fall by around 28% after a sharp drop recorded in 2021.

