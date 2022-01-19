Via’s bankruptcy filing unlikely, says XP report By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



© Reuters. Via’s bankruptcy filing is unlikely, says XP report



A possible request for judicial reorganization by Via SA (SA:), the furniture and home appliance chain that owns the Casas Bahia, Ponto, Extra.com.br and Bartira banners, worries investors, according to a report released by analysts at the XP financial group. (SA:), yesterday (18).

“We were recently questioned by investors about a possible request for judicial reorganization (RJ) by Via. In our view, we see RJ’s request as unlikely”, evaluates XP in the report signed by Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt.

Analysts say investor concern may stem from the R$1.2 billion labor provision announced in the company’s third-quarter financial results release. The amount must be disbursed over the next few years.

“We don’t see any indication that the company is in the process of requesting RJ at the moment”, reinforces XP.

The report maintains that Via has renegotiated its debt maturities, with 78% maturing in the long term versus 40% at the end of 2020. Additionally, XP cites that Via’s cash position remains “solid, with R$ 1.6 billion available”.

“In a scenario of a potential RJ, companies are looking to make a divestment to reinforce cash, while the company recently announced the acquisition of logtech CNT”, note the analysts.

XP reiterated its neutral recommendation and target price of BRL 10/share, justifying seeing “an aggressive competitive environment in the e-commerce segment and a challenging macroeconomic scenario for 2022″.

Via shares closed yesterday at R$ 3.75, accumulating in January a devaluation of 25.90% and 72.84% in 12 months. In 52 weeks, the stock ranged from a low of BRL 3.75 to a high of BRL 16.19.

Three years

In November, Via announced that it expects the impact of provisions to continue over the next three years, reaching a market standard in 2024. In the third quarter, the company reported an accounting loss of R$638 million due to the negative impact of the increase in provisions with labor claims.

There was a 32% rise in the values ​​of these shares, according to the retailer. Via explained this by citing the practice of the company’s former management of taking cases to the higher courts of justice, which leads to a higher correction of values.

See more on Bloomberg Línea Brasil