Viçosa records 321 confirmed cases and one more death from coronavirus this Tuesday 1/18

The Epidemiological Surveillance publishes the 563rd Epidemiological Bulletin of Covid-19, referring to January 18th. This Tuesday, 792 tests were carried out for the detection of the coronavirus, with 471 results being negative and 321 positive. 81 highs were also recorded.

Now, Viçosa has 11,575 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 9,690 people having recovered from the disease. There are 1,745 active cases and 140 registered deaths.

A 56-year-old woman died of Covid-19 pneumonia on January 10. She tested positive for the disease on December 21, 2021, and was hospitalized on the 22nd of the same month. On that date, she was referred to CTI Covid. She was transferred to a non-Covid bed on January 9, where she remained until the date of her death.

The Epidemiological Surveillance also counts eight cases under investigation, and no person is waiting for a PCR test result by the Health Department and another eight are monitored. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,862 cases have already been ruled out.

São João Batista Hospital has 10 Covid CTI beds and occupancy is 40%. Two positive patients from Viçosa and two patients from other municipalities are hospitalized. Of the 12 clinical beds offered, one is occupied by a positive patient from Viçosa and one by a patient from another municipality. The occupancy rate is 16.66%. There is no patient hospitalized in bed with intensive support in the Emergency Room (PA).

Hospital São Sebastião has two pediatric clinical beds, and they are occupied by a suspected patient and a positive patient from Viçosa. The occupancy rate is 100%. Two positive pregnant women from Viçosa and one from another municipality are hospitalized in isolation beds.

Anyone who has flu-like symptoms should look for the UBS (Basic Health Unit) closest to their residence, from 1 pm to 5 pm.