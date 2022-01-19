Viih Tube poses with a thong back and shows off tattoos

At just 21 years old, HIV Tube is in a new phase, after being rejected in the BBB 21 and break up with Bruno Magri. Now, she has appeared on social media to talk about her old look, with very blonde and light hair. With a sequence of back photos in a thong bikini, she opened the game on the old style and flaunted his butt.

“Dear blonde hair, look, I left you for a breakup to enter a new phase and now I want you back and you kind of don’t help either, right? Hard thing to keep me in, I’m mad “, said the influencer. “Beloved, understand that you’re hot in any way and shape,” said a young man. “Wonderful, I confess that I also prefer your old look”, opined the second person. “Too wonderful, in every way, incredible”, pointed out another.

is confused

Those who follow Viih Tube’s social networks, have already noticed that the famous is in a phase of enjoyment. Recently, when asked about her feelings, she said she was confused and assumed she felt a lot of ‘fire’.

“What if I say I don’t know? Because I’m worried about me. On this trip alone, I felt several emotions. I wanted to pass the squeegee, and I did. Then I met someone and I thought, ‘Um, I think I’m enjoying it. I’m falling in love’. Then I saw that it was just fire in the ass. Afterwards, I exchanged a message with an ex-boyfriend from São Paulo and cried. And I thought: ‘Guys, do I like him?’ But I thought, ‘No, I think it’s just fire in the ass, too.’ And then I wanted to run the squeegee again. So I don’t know what to expect from me, I’m confused.”

Finally, she declared that I was emotional about having to spend New Year’s Eve without a boyfriend. “Like I said, I’m worried about myself. New Year made me emotional. I thought it was horrible to spend the new year single! I’d rather spend it dating,” he said.

balance of everything

In recent weeks, the ex-friend of Juliette Freire took some time to comment on what she has experienced in recent months. According to her, the sum was quite positive.

“For sure. I think it was a unique year for me. It was my turning point with myself, a year of self-knowledge. I got rid of so much. I’m no longer afraid to be me, to be real with my audience. I lived a lot: cancellation, breakup, reality show… It was crazy, a very intense year and, for sure, one of the best for me”, he told the fans.

