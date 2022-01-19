Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix releases new teaser for ‘Vikings’ spinoff

THE spin off in “vikings” called “Vikings: Valhalla” will debut in the Netflix on February 25th. The story will take place 100 years after the events of the original series during the end of the Viking Age and the rise of Christianity among pagans.

The streaming service has released a new teaser from the production showing more details about what’s to come!

Watch the teaser:

The project will be grandiose and will not have few seasons. Jeb Stuart assured that they are already preparing the 3rd season even before the premiere of the first cycle. According to the showrunner (via: Vader.News), there is a large and exciting story to be told.

This means that the production still has many seasons to go, if the numbers please the streaming service.

“We are already getting ready for season 3. There is still so much about the story that is exciting and extensive..”, revealed the filmmaker.

The creator also made it clear that it is necessary to plan ahead for grandiose productions such as “Valhalla”. The spin-off will feature new characters and stories set not only in Kattegat, but in several other locations “beyond the horizon”.

The first season will focus on the story of Leif Eriksson, your sister Freydis Eriksotter and Norse Prince Harald Sigurdsson. Michael Hirst, creator of “Vikings,” serves as an executive producer.