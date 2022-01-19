Vinicius says that he likes a good funeral; understand

vinicius already caused, isn’t it? The fourth participant of the Pipoca group to enter the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the Ceará native from Crato, in the Cariri region, has already said that he likes to move and to have funaré. But in the end, what does it mean? splash explain!

Funaré is a regional, popular term that means nothing less than trouble; argument; confusion. Yes, Vyni really likes good bullshit.

The concept of regionalism is defined as an ideological manifestation, marked by a social/cultural identity of a group, whether small or large. The use of unique expressions from each region serves to mobilize people, showing their belonging to a place or region. It is also common to use symbols to illustrate the feeling of belonging.

According to French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu (1930-2002), regionalism is an ethnic-cultural manifestation, which can be interpreted as statements of power, symbolic and class struggles and hegemonic ideological manifestations.