Visit to Monique opens confrontation between lawyers in the case

The visit of the lawyer Flávia Fróes to the pedagogue Monique Medeiros, on the 7th, unfolded in another chapter of the Henry Case. After the boy’s mother reported being threatened by Flávia, the lawyer today opened a criminal complaint for slander against Monique’s defense in the 23rd Criminal Court of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

Flávia, who is hired by the family of former councilor Dr. Jairinho to carry out a “defensive investigation”, says that the threats described by Monique and reported by her defense in the criminal case over Henry’s death are aimed at “procedural benefits”. To the UOL, the defense of the child’s mother stated that she “did what was appropriate”: “to report what was reported by Monique”.

Henry’s mother maintains that the lawyer tried to coerce her into signing a document to take the blame for her son’s death. In the criminal complaint, Flávia raises the hypothesis that Monique does not know the content of the offenses that would have been reported by her to her lawyers. “She will be questioned in court to clarify whether she really said what her lawyers said,” the text reads.

The lawyer, who denies having threatened Monique, exposes in the criminal complaint a contract signed between her and Jairinho, which authorizes the defensive investigation. Flávia is not part of the team of defenders responsible for defending Jairinho in the process in which he is accused with Monique of the boy’s murder.

As Flávia explained to the report, her role is to collect evidence and evidence about the materiality of the crime – in the case, if Henry was really murdered by his stepfather.

“There is no presumption of illegality” in the defensive investigation, defends Flávia in the criminal complaint. “[Os advogados de Monique] They acted in full knowledge of the innocence of this [Flávia], in full awareness that they were making false claims about non-existent facts”, says the document, and adds: “The burden of proof is on whoever alleges”.

To the UOL, Flávia says she believes that the threat was reported so that Monique’s defense would obtain an “advantage” in the criminal process. “They didn’t have any new facts to justify the renewal of the freedom claim, they created false facts to serve as a foundation”, he says.

Monique’s defense states: “We don’t have anything else to say about. (…) We just did what we were supposed to do, which was to petition and inform what had been reported by Monique. In addition, we are waiting and trusting the competent authorities “.

The content of the meeting on the 7th was raised by Monique’s defense on the 12th. In a document signed by Monique and her lawyers, Henry’s mother claims to have suffered threats from Flávia in jail. Lawyers claim that the intimidation was intended to exonerate the former councilor in the process that investigates the boy’s death at age 4.

Flávia confirmed the visit to Monique, but denied having made threats and says she went to the prison to gather information from Monique about Henry’s health history.

Lawyer asks for transfer of another inmate

In addition to the criminal complaint, Flávia also attached a petition to the process that investigates Henry’s death for a detainee to be transferred from the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, where Monique is also imprisoned.

The detainee, identified as Elker Cristina Jorge, appeared in the story after Monique’s defense stated that, days after Flávia’s visit, a lawyer identified only as Fábio asked the detainee to “pass messages” to Monique – which the defense of the Henry’s mother considered it a new threat.

The lawyers claim that Fábio tried, without success, to visit Monique on the 13th and 14th. Hugo Novais, Monique’s defender, says that Fábio assumed he was Flávia’s friend. Monique’s defense claims that her client is at “physical and psychological” risks inside the jail and has asked for house arrest.

Monique and Jairinho were arrested on April 8. The expert reports show 23 injuries on the boy’s body, and that Henry died as a result of internal bleeding and laceration in the liver caused by blunt action. He was in the apartment with his mother and stepfather, in Barra da Tijuca, west side, the night he died.