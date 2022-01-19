Visiting Moscow, German minister suggests retaliation for Russian pipeline if Ukraine invaded

The use of energy as a weapon by Russia will affect the future of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, warned the German Foreign Minister today, Annalena Baerbock, in the context of tensions between Moscow and Kiev that threaten the transit of gas through the Ukraine.

“If energy is used as a weapon, there will be corresponding consequences, which include the pipeline,” she told a news conference after her first meeting with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The head of German diplomacy recalled that the German government’s coalition agreement stipulates that all infrastructure projects must comply “in letter and spirit” with European energy standards.

“This also concerns Nord Stream 2,” she said, noting that the pipeline’s certification process is currently on hold. However, she opened the door for cooperation on renewable sources, as “without one of the biggest economies in the world we will not overcome the climate crisis”, stating that the Germany needs a reliable Russia to supply the Europe the gas you still need.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Minister described Nord Stream 2 as “the biggest commercial project of the last decade, aimed at ensuring the energy security of Germany and Europe”. “We have drawn the attention of our German colleagues to counterproductive efforts to politicize this project,” he said.

Several politicians from the Chancellor’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday they would rethink the future of Nord Stream 2 in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Scholz himself, responding to reporters today, said Germany was ready to discuss suspending the pipeline. “It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed if there is a military intervention in Ukraine,” Scholz said, responding to a question about Nord Stream 2 after meeting with the secretary-general of nato, Jens Stoltenberg.

Authorization for the start-up of infrastructure cannot be dissociated from the situation in Ukraine, as it is essential to take the interests of that country seriously, declared the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag, Michael Roth, on the morning of the ARD chain. This opinion was joined by former SPD leader and former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who asked today to show “strength” against Russia and to make known to the Kremlin “the price of a war in Europe”.

On the other hand, the spokesman for foreign affairs for the Social Democrat parliamentary group, Nils Schmid, acknowledged that within the party there are different views on the use of the gas pipeline to pressure Russia. While green government partners, including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, have repeatedly spoken out against granting permission for the pipeline, the SPD has so far been more reluctant to question the project.

In November, Germany’s Federal Network Agency temporarily suspended the Nord Stream 2 certification process – intended to transport Russian gas directly to Western Europe without passing through Ukraine – until the operator takes over rules in accordance with German laws.

Baerbock traveled to Moscow from a visit to Kiev on Monday, the 17th, after negotiations between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without progress last week.

Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine, but Baerbock said it was difficult not to view Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border as “a threat”.

Blinken will visit Ukraine

The Secretary of State for United States, Antony Blinken , will visit Ukraine this week and meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky , as tensions between the US and Russia mount, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken will be in Kiev on a hastily organized trip to show US support after inconclusive diplomatic talks between Moscow and the West in Europe last week, who failed to resolve differences over Ukraine and other security issues.

Instead, these meetings appear to have heightened fears of a Russian invasion, and the government Biden accused Russia of preparing a “false flag operation” to use as a pretext for intervention. Russia angrily denied the allegation.

From Kiev, Blinken will travel to Berlin, where he will meet with his German, British and French counterparts to discuss a possible response to any Russian military action. Russia has assembled some 100,000 soldiers with tanks and other heavy weapons on its own soil near the Ukrainian border, in what many observers believe is preparation for an invasion.

Blinken’s “travel and consultations are part of diplomatic efforts to ease the tension caused by Russia’s military build-up and continued aggression against Ukraine,” the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken spoke by phone with Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussing diplomatic talks and meetings held over the past week. The State Department said Blinken “emphasized the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions” around the Russia-Ukraine situation and “reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This Monday, the government of Belarus confirmed that Russia is sending military forces and equipment to the ex-Soviet republic for joint exercises starting in February. The exercises will be held in western Belarus, close to the borders of NATO members Poland and Lithuania, and on its southern flank with Ukraine, the Belarusian leader said. Alexander Lukashenko./AP, EFE and REUTERS