VivaBem Connection: Vitamin D is essential, but beware of the sun must always exist – 01/19/2022

In the seventh episode of the second season of Conectação VivaBem, an attraction that is part of UOL’s summer schedule, presenter Mariana Ferrão received endocrinologist Paula Pires to talk about the benefits of vitamin D, known as the “sunshine vitamin”.

According to the doctor, almost every cell in our body has receptors for vitamin D. It is important for cell growth, strengthening immunity and the bone system. A lack of vitamin D can lead to fatigue, tiredness, muscle weakness, an increased risk of falls and cause a disease called osteomalacia, in which the bone becomes softer and predisposes to bone deformities and fractures.

