Volante expects more chances at Remo and predicts difficult Parazão | Sport Pará | Online Diary

Ouch ouch ouch ouch ouch ouch. The time is coming… As the lyrics of Carmen Costa’s song say, Carnival is near. However, it is not for him that Pará fans are looking forward, but for the beginning of the Campeonato Paraense. Clube do Remo, third in 2021 and runner-up in 2020, hopes to change the landscape of recent seasons and triumph again. For midfielder Paulinho Curuá, the tournament will be very disputed and Leão needs to be prepared for whatever comes.

“Expectations are always the best. We know our potential, what we are doing, what we are working on day by day, during the weeks. We know that the competition is close, that it is difficult and we are aware of the difficulties. Teams from the capital or from the interior will always be difficult games to play, so we need to be prepared as much as possible so that we can have good results against our opponents”, commented the midfielder.

Paulo Tadeu Viana Martins, 24, arrived on loan at Baenão from Tapajós, in the 2021 season. Seen as a great promise of state football, the player was little used in the year, playing only seven games. With the contract until the end of the Campeonato Paraense, he hopes to have more chances to show that he has the conditions to wear the remista shirt.

“I’ve been working and dedicating myself as much as possible in training and I hope to have the best performance, both in training and in games. As soon as opportunities arise, we will try to do our best and make the most of the opportunities that arise”, he highlighted.

Curuá was in the friendly against the Canaã dos Carajás team, won 4-0 by the Azulinos, last Sunday (16). He evaluated the first test as positive, both individually and collectively. The player says that the team still has a lot to evolve before the start of the Campeonato Paraense, but that the search for improvement cannot stop.

“The friendly was positive. I don’t just speak for my performance, but also for the team. I think we made good use of it. We still have a lot to grow and evolve. We need to keep working hard and hard, always looking for improvements, so that we can arrive with a very competitive team in the competition to achieve our goals”, he concluded.