Warner Brasil reaffirms arrival in 2022

Speculation around an alleged postponement of Hogwarts Legacy has emerged in recent days and there are those who bet on a premiere only for 2023. On the other hand, the profile of the Warner Bros. Brazil keeps franchise lovers hopeful for a 2022 release.

In a post on the company’s Twitter, the most anticipated titles for this year were mentioned. The page mentioned LEGO Star Wars, Multiversus, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights and the game inspired by the Harry Potter universe. Check out:

Hogwarts of the 1800’s is open to you in #Hogwarts legacy, one #RPG open world action in the most famous school of magic and witchcraft in the world. What will your legacy be? pic.twitter.com/YSiJdE66hW — Warner Play (@WarnerPlayBR) January 17, 2022

When asked about possible changes to the company’s calendar, the insider “AccNGT”, known for accurately reporting information on the little wizard’s game on Twitter, said that the only thing capable of playing Hogwarts Legacy for 2023 is the numerous titles programmed by Warner during the same period.

Anyway, the producer Avalanche has already promised to update players with more information about the game throughout 2022. Rachel Wakely, Warner’s general manager, also mentioned two major releases from the publisher for the coming months and one of them would be Hogwarts Legacy.

The RPG will have versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. So far, the last official source to talk about the title’s arrival, Wakely herself has suggested a premiere after the release of the movie Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, this one scheduled for April 15, 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy is in trouble and may not arrive until 2023

