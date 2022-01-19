We are on the way to turning covid into a flu via vaccination

We are on the way to transforming covid-19 into a flu via vaccination, says Atila (Photo: Reproduction/Globonews)

According to the microbiologist, our attitudes that will increasingly improve the situation of the pandemic

We are on the way to transforming covid-19 into a flu via vaccination, said this Tuesday (18) the microbiologist Atila Iamarino in an interview with Globonews.

According to the specialist, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been shown to be lighter due to vaccines.

“What the onomicron is showing is that in people who are immunized, the disease has become a little lighter. (…) If the next variants are also transmissible, but do not cause a serious situation in those who are immunized, we are on the way to transforming covid-19 into a flu, which should give more headaches, but a flu via immunization”, he said.

Iamarino also said that the covid-19 will not disappear and said that our attitudes will increasingly improve the situation of the pandemic.

“Covid-19 won’t disappear, it won’t go away, there won’t be much when the covid passes. What will make covid improve are our attitudes. Learning to live together is to adopt measures that help us to hold on to it. [o vírus] at the moment he needs to be held”, he argued.

The microbiologist also highlighted the importance of wearing a protective mask and social isolation.

“People will have a lighter situation with the omicron, but we don’t need to distribute viruses around for nothing. So those who tested positive, isolate themselves”, he recommended.

“It is no sacrifice to wear a mask. So put it, which even protects those who cannot be vaccinated. These attitudes are all there so that we can live with the virus better and be able to control the disease enough to return what we can regain from our lives.”