“We are on the way to turning Covid into a flu”

The microbiologist Átila Iamarino said, this Tuesday (18/1), that vaccination can lead Covid-19 to follow a path similar to the flu, with the virus controlled.

For Iamarino, the current scenario, with the emergence of the Ômicron variant at a time when a considerable portion of the world population is vaccinated against the coronavirus, shows signs of what living with Covid-19 may be like in the future.

“If the next variants are also transmissible, but do not cause a serious situation in those who are immunized, we are on the way to transforming Covid-19 into a flu. A flu that should give you more headache, at least for a good few years, but a flu via immunization “, said the microbiologist, in an interview with Globo News.

Attila said the virus will not be eradicated overnight. The best way, in the expert’s opinion, is to promote vaccination and learn to live with the disease, focusing on health measures that help contain transmission, such as the use of a mask and social distancing.

The scientist believes that, after Ômicron, new variants will emerge from mutations, as with influenza. “The coronavirus has already shown itself to be very capable and the flu has been doing this for over 100 years,” he said, recalling the recent H3N2 outbreak.

“What Ômicron is showing, and I hope this continues with the next variants, is that in the vaccinated the disease was a little lighter and this is a sign that our immunity still protects people, even if we let the virus be broadcast,” he added.