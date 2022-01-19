We find out what Arthur’s team instructed him to talk about betrayals

After being diagnosed with Covid, Arthur Aguiar had his entry into BBB22 postponed to next Thursday (20/1). On this side, the public is anxious to know how the singer will behave in front of the cameras and, of course, when talking about personal and controversial matters. Column LeoDias found out what the actor’s team instructed him to do.

The overall intention is to show viewers that everyone is capable of change, and that Aguiar is now a different person. Regarding the betrayal controversy, for example, he was asked to admit the mistake and say that he transformed and changed.

***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold recordPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Mayra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Since the beginning of his relationship with Mayra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Because of the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Mayra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was betrayed on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12 However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Mayra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 On social media, Arthur continues to see the numbers increase. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram alone, the actor is one of the public’s biggest bets to participate in BBB22Playback / Instagram 0

The singer was instructed to adopt this attitude towards all controversial matters from his past, which may come up during conversations inside the house. Outside, fans of the show are ready, waiting for the first appearances of Sophia’s father.

Some people are merely curious to know if he has really changed. Others still have a negative thought about the singer, based on an old view of the artist. We just have to wait.

