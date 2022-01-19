Web reacts to the premieres of Faustão, Zeca Camargo and Tadeu Schmidt: ‘Stuck on a big Sunday’ | Television



Faustão, Zeca Camargo and Tadeu Schmidt – Reproduction/Band/Globo

Published 01/18/2022 10:06 | Updated 01/18/2022 10:20

Rio – Netizens used Twitter, on Monday night, to comment on the premieres of Faustão, Zeca Carmargo, on Band, and Tadeu Schmidt on “BBB 22”, on Rede Globo. All this because the trajectories of the presenters were marked by presenting Sunday programs.

“Every day of the week will now have Faustão and Tadeu Schmidt, that is, we are stuck on a big Sunday,” tweeted comedian Marcos Castro. “And as if that weren’t enough: Zeca Camargo”, added a follower.

“Damn! It’s a Sunday on our Monday! Seeing Fausto holding the microphone with the collar with bad lyrics crushed there gives peace in the heart”, typed the presenter Marcos Mion.

And as if that wasn’t enough: zeca camargo https://t.co/Wl88I5Ybrc — (@_meiliz) January 18, 2022 Damn it! There’s a Sunday on our Monday! Seeing Fausto holding the microphone with the collar with bad lyrics crushed there gives a peace in the heart… — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) January 18, 2022 The first to debut, Faustão, aired at 8:30 pm on Band. At 10:40 pm, he handed over the baton to the program “1001 Questions”, by Zeca Camargo, recalling their double on Globo’s Sundays when Fausto Silva delivered the program to Fantástico. At Globo, after “Um Lugar ao Sol”, it was the turn of another ex-Fantástico, Tadeu Schmidt, to make his debut in the main reality show in the country.

“Zeca Camargo right after Faustão, just like in the times when he presented ‘Fantástico’. And debuting at the time of ‘BBB’, competing with Boninho. Many triggers”, posted a viewer on Twitter.

Zeca Camargo right after Faustão, just like in the times he presented Fantástico. And debuting in the hr of the bbb, competing with @boninho too many triggers #FaustaoNaBand — Rodrigo Rico (@RodrigoRicoMA) January 18, 2022

“Today’s best debut was Faustão and Zeca Camargo. Congratulations, Band” pondered one person. “Poor Zeca Camargo. Faustão’s debut and the beginning of ‘BBB 22’ overshadowed his debut”, opined another.

The best debut today was Faustão and Zeca Camargo. congratulations band — Rafael Bittecourt (@majortom_00) January 18, 2022