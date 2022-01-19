Wedding couple ends up in the mud during photo shoot; watch VIDEO | World

A couple who were posing for a wedding shoot ended up in the mud in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and the images are having a lot of success after photographer Askar Bumaga shared them on his profile on a social network.
Models Kamilla and Murat Zhurayev have been married for over two years, and were taking part in a wedding dress shoot in a mountainous area, hours after a heavy rain.
Kamilla and Murat Zhurayev during a photo shoot of the bride and groom — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Askar Bumaga
During the session, Murat took Kamilla on his lap for one of the photos, but when he lifted one leg for a pose, he ended up slipping and they both fell into the mud (see the video above).
With a professional photographer close by, the result ended up generating a shoot different from the one originally scheduled, but which drew even more attention.
