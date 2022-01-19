Welthon wants to build a new story in Remo’s Cube | Sport Pará | Online Diary

After six seasons in Portugal, where he played from 2015 and 2016, striker Welthon is close to making his official debut with the Clube do Remo shirt. He commented on how his perspective is to return to play for Leão after gaining international experience, when he was at Paços Ferreira and Vitória Guimarães.

“I have a calmer expectation than last time. I’m more focused on what I have to do on a daily basis on the pitch. I think it’s been a long time since I’ve been competing and the charge ends up being normal. I’m getting ready to arrive well in the debut of the Campeonato Paraense”, he commented.

Welthon has already returned to play for Remo and even scored a goal, but all in an unofficial match, which served as a preparation for pre-season work. The player and Leão Azul will officially debut on January 26, on a Thursday, for Parazão 2022, a competition known to the striker, who commented on the training game and preparation.

“Friendly matches are important for us to fix some movements during training and for the teacher to see the squad in general. For me it was very important, not only for the goal, but in terms of competitiveness, getting to know my teammates. We have everything to grow. The work is being intense, which is normal due to the little time we have to prepare for the competitions. We are having results, since every day we feel better, stronger and more competitive. I think we will be at a good level until the start of the championship”, he emphasized.

As everyone already knows, the Campeonato Paraense is marked by heavy fields, rain, mud, wind and whatever else nature wants, all because of the Amazonian climate. Knowing this, the technical committees are heavy on physical preparations in order to avoid injuries and further wear and tear. Welthon believes the new teammates will have no problem playing local football.

“Due to the very rainy weather, it will be a championship with a lot of struggle, a lot of physical effort. I’m coming back and I already know how it is, but I believe that the others are adapting well to the climate, to what the teacher has been asking for and everyone will be prepared for the debut”, he concluded.