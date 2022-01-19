What Brazilians most wanted to know about the vaccine: can you drink afterwards? – 01/19/2022

Last Monday (17) marked the one-year anniversary of the first vaccine against covid applied in the country. During this period, immunization generated a series of doubts and curiosities among Brazilians, who rushed to the internet to try to resolve these issues. An unprecedented survey by Google, obtained exclusively by the G1 portal and released this week, shows that the most frequent question about vaccination in these twelve months was: “can you drink after the vaccine?”

The platform ranked the 100 most searched phrases and almost half of them refer to more practical aspects of vaccination, such as “where to get the vaccine?”, “where is there a vaccine?”, “when will I be vaccinated?” etc. To arrive at the results, Google evaluated a sample of a thousand terms on the subject.

The question about the association between alcohol and vaccine was 36% more sought after than the second placed question (“which is the best vaccine?”), which suggests some important aspects about alcohol consumption and immunization.

Little explanation, a lot of doubt

Perhaps the most obvious explanation is that little was said about the topic (drinks and vaccines) and people were left in the dark when they had doubts about it. The recommendations for the use of vaccines do not contain further information and Anvisa itself (National Health Surveillance Agency) has not issued any guidance. Most medication package inserts contain information about interactions with alcohol. For future vaccination campaigns, the lesson is to communicate more and better about possible impacts of alcohol and other substances on immunizers.

Another interesting aspect to think about is that alcohol is so present in the lives of Brazilians that a punctual event (taking a dose of the vaccine) makes people very interested in knowing if they could drink or not afterwards. That is, many people drink with some frequency and this use could coincide with the date of vaccination.

Another issue that also has to be taken into account is that some research shows that, during the pandemic, even with bars and clubs closed, alcohol consumption increased. Anxiety and stress may be behind this increase. More people started to drink more inside their homes and this may also have generated an increase in doubts: after all, can you drink after vaccinating or not?

No loss of effectiveness in occasional use

In time, excessive and chronic consumption of alcohol brings a series of risks to our health, such as greater probability of having some types of cancer, damage to the digestive and circulatory system, impacts on the brain and liver, among other problems. Abuse can also impair our immune (defense) system responses and increase the risk of respiratory infections, for example.

But these risks are limited to patterns of harmful alcohol consumption. On the other hand, occasional and moderate use, even just before or shortly after the application of a dose of the vaccine, does not affect the effect of the immunizing agent. Remembering that people are different in relation to their response to alcohol and that there is no 100% safe pattern of drinking.

Moral of the story: Celebrating a full vaccination or booster shot with a toast doesn’t compromise protection and won’t do any serious harm to your health as long as, of course, you’re over 18, don’t crowd for this celebration or drive. after drinking.