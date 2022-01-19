What is the deadline to complain to airlines for flight cancellations? – 01/19/2022

Recently, there has been a wave of canceled flights in Brazil due to the removal of airline employees contaminated with the covid-19 and flu viruses. Whether for leisure, work or emergency reasons, having a trip canceled is usually a big headache for the consumer.

Anyone who feels harmed by the cancellation, delay or by any damage or loss involving the trip, can seek alternatives to solve their problem, either administratively or judicially. The deadline for this to occur, however, is not so short, and allows the person to resolve the situation when they return from the trip, for example.

different deadlines

According to Renan Melo, a lawyer specializing in consumer law, the deadlines to file a lawsuit in court in the event of failure to provide air transport services vary according to the type of flight:

Domestic flights: five years

International flights: two years

This is due to the fact that domestic flights are governed by the Consumer Protection Code, while those abroad must apply the Montreal Convention, to which Brazil is a signatory. With that, you can enjoy the trip and leave it to solve the problem later.

These failures include, for example, cancellations, delays and lost luggage, says Melo.

It is not recommended to take too long

For Renata Abalém, a lawyer specializing in consumer law, due to differences in the interpretation of the law, it is recommended that actions of this type do not take so long to be proposed.

“This is due to the fact that some judges interpret that the period valid for this type of action is two years, as provided for in the Montreal Convention, and not five years, as determined by the Consumer Protection Code”, says Renata.

In other words, according to the practices found in the daily routine of Brazilian courts, the reasonable period to seek rights in case of problems with air travel is two years, precisely to prevent divergences in interpretation from causing greater problems for the traveler.

Attempted resolution without process

Melo says that it is advisable to try to reach an agreement before going to court. Passengers must contact the airline through the customer service channels when they have suffered any damage. A friendly settlement takes less time and is cheaper.

If you can’t get in touch with the company, or if it doesn’t solve the problem, Renata says it’s still possible to look for an administrative solution to the problem before going to court.

“It is important to contact the company or try to solve problems in an administrative way, as in Procons or on the Consumidor.gov.br platform”, says the lawyer.

See pre-procedural solution alternatives:

Contact the airline or company that sold the ticket directly

Search the platform Consumidor.gov.br

Make a complaint at the Procon of your city

This administrative step is very important, according to Renata, because, if a process is opened, there is already evidence of the person’s right, in addition to demonstrating that he has already tried to solve the problem before.

If nothing is resolved, it is possible to start a lawsuit in court. If the person bought the ticket through a website or travel agency, they can be included in the process, as everyone is responsible for providing the service, says Renata.

Passenger rights

According to resolution 400 of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), those who had their flight canceled or changed have some rights that must be guaranteed by airlines. Are they:

Accommodation on another flight (including another airline)

Full refund (must be within seven days of request)

Execution of the service by another mode of transport (such as road)

It is the passenger who chooses which one he prefers, not the company, which cannot impose on the traveler only one alternative or the other.

Passengers still have the right to material assistance if they arrive at the airport and the flight is delayed, depending on the delay:

More than one hour: communication facilities (to notify whoever is needed about the delay, for example)

More than two hours: meals, according to the schedule, through the provision of a meal or an individual voucher

More than four hours: accommodation service, in case of overnight stay, and round-trip transfer

This assistance is guaranteed in case of delay, cancellation, interruption of the route or if the passenger’s boarding is postponed, such as in cases of overbooking.

If any of these rights are not fulfilled, those who feel harmed can seek the airline and, not satisfied, can still resort to other administrative and judicial alternatives to enforce their right.