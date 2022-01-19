What is vitiligo? Understand the risks of Natália’s autoimmune disease, from BBB22· TV news

One of the most prominent participants among the anonymous BBB22 for not being afraid to release opinions on any type of subject, Natália Deodato is the first contestant in the history of the Globo reality show who has vitiligo, an autoimmune disease. The spots on the skin of Minas Gerais have aroused the curiosity of viewers, who started to research about this condition.

In her introductory video, she said the spots started to appear when she was just nine years old. Today, at 22, the model has part of her body covered by white spots and deals well with the situation.

“It started with a very small spot on the eye, another very small on the back of the neck and on the knee. In a matter of a month, I was already all painted”, he explained. “Until we discovered, after a year and a half, that it was vitiligo, I was ashamed, I covered myself, I wore a lot of makeup”, he added.

“That’s when I decided to face it with an open heart. That’s me, that’s how I want people to see me, and that’s how they’re going to have to respect me,” she declared.

THE TV news talked to dermatologist Caio Castro, from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, to clarify the main doubts on the subject. See the expert’s answers below:

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is an autoimmune and multifactorial manifestation. Its appearance may be related to genetic predisposition. External factors can contribute to the appearance or aggravation of the spots that result from the gradual loss of pigmentation due to the formation of T lymphocytes -cells or group of white blood cells responsible for the body’s defense against microorganisms– which destroy melanocytes, responsible for the production of melanin.

What are the causes?

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease of genetic origin in which melanocytes are targets of T lymphocytes that are in a dysregulated situation. They think melanocytes are foreign substances and attack them. Probably, these melanocytes have some substance that the T lymphocyte recognizes as a foreign body, destroying the source of melanin production, which is what gives the skin its color.

As it is a condition with a genetic origin, the chances of appearing in people of the same family are very high, especially when you have a mother or siblings with this condition.

Is there a cure?

Vitiligo still has no cure, but it has control. With medical help, using scientifically recognized medicines and therapies, some patients can “repigment” the affected areas or even depigment the entire body – as in the case of singer Michael Jackson (1958-2009).

Is it contagious?

As it is autoimmune, there is no risk of transmission or contagion by vitiligo. However, the main problem for people living with the disease is the impact on their appearance, which, by escaping pre-established standards, leads to low self-esteem. This results in isolation and emotional trauma.

Does vitiligo kill?

There is no risk of death for someone who develops vitiligo.