what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this wednesday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The earnings season in the United States is providing more data on the economic situation in the country. The concern is with “wage inflation”, as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) CEO David Solomon called it, justifying the bank’s disappointing results last quarter.

Still, at 9:22 am, futures for the futures were up 0.28%, while the 100 and the futures were up 0.35% and 0.19%, respectively.

In Brazil, while the market follows the evolution of the pandemic, it operates with a rise of 0.87% and a decline of 0.46%, at R$5.5580.

Brazil recorded this Tuesday 137,103 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported, a record number of infections reported in a 24-hour period with the exception of one day when there was exceptional readjustment due to dammed cases.

The previous record of cases in regular records was 115,228 cases, on June 23 of last year, amid one of the worst moments of the pandemic in the country. The total number of confirmed infections in the country has now reached 23,211,894.

The Ministry of Health also notified this Tuesday 351 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in Brazil to 621,517.

The Tax Reform soap opera should drag on for some time in the Senate, with the proposal facing resistance from some states, municipalities and sectors of the economy.

Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) said, according to O Estado de S. Paulo, that the lack of face-to-face meetings due to the advancement of the ômicron variant and the fact that it is an electoral year should also hamper the progress of the measure.

There is a movement to have a vote in February, but the current bet is that the text is approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), but has little chance of passing the plenary.

News of the day

Concession – The Ministry of Infrastructure established a temporary working group (WG) until February 18 to evaluate the concession of Santos Dumont airport (RJ). According to the decree, five representatives appointed by the Ministry and five appointed by the government of Rio will take part in the discussions. The group was convened because of the fear of politicians in Rio that the concession of Santos Dumont, located in the central region of the state capital, would weaken further the operation of Galeão Airport, located on Ilha do Governador (RJ).

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Bruno Bianco, Attorney General of the Union; Meeting with Ciro Nogueira, Minister of the Civil House; Meeting with João Roma, Minister of Citizenship; Meeting with Renato de Lima França, Deputy Executive Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP/RS), Deputy Leader of the PP in the Senate.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Meeting with the deputy Economic Policy Secretary, Rogério Boueri; Meeting with the Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union, Wagner do Rosário; Meeting with the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, and the Secretary of Finance of Rio de Janeiro, Nelson Rocha.

Campos Neto – Meeting with Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB/PE), and Marcos Joaquim Alves, lawyer; Lunch with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and Rodrigo Otávio Moreira da Cruz, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

corporate news

Sinqia (SA:) – Sinqia announced the acquisition of 52% of the capital of Lote45, a portfolio management and risk control company for asset managers, family offices, pension funds and insurance companies. The value of the transaction comprises a cash installment of R$79.5 million and, in the future, an additional conditioned to net revenue in 2022.

Hi (SA:) – Oi closed an agreement to buy 20% of the energy generation from the biogas plant built in Seropédica (RJ) by Eva Energia. The plant is starting to operate this month and will officially open in February. Under the contract, Eva will supply 8.76 GWh per year, enough energy to supply 6,000 households. It is estimated that the plant will generate a monthly savings of 40% in Oi’s electricity bills, ensuring a cost reduction of around R$ 2.5 million per year.

Raízen (SA:) – Raízen, a joint venture between Shell (NYSE:) and Cosan (SA:), announced this Tuesday that Paula Kovarsky will lead the new Vice-Presidency of Strategy, which will be responsible for combining the areas of Strategy, New Business, M&A and Sustainability of the company.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial is evaluating the possibility of carrying out an eventual public offering of common shares, and has already started the process of engaging financial institutions. The material fact of the electric company was disclosed after news that the company is preparing to raise about R$ 3.5 billion through a follow-on.

Neoenergia (SA:) and Weg (SA:) – Neoenergia and Weg announced a partnership in the infrastructure segment for electric vehicles. Weg will be the exclusive supplier of charging solutions for Neoenergia, which has its own fleet of electric cars and also sells charging stations to business, commercial and residential customers.

Petroreconcavo – PetroRecôncavo (SA:) recorded production of 17,138 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in December, up 39.6% compared to November.

Bradesco (SA:) – Yesterday Bradesco issued its first Bond linked to socio-environmental criteria, in the amount of US$ 500 million. This is a sustainable international funding of senior debt, with a term of 60 months and a coupon of 4.375% per year.