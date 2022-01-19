WhatsApp for desktop gets Windows 11-style design in beta

THE vbeta ersion of WhatsApp for desktop is undergoing a small visual update, making the messenger compatible with the elements present in the Fluent Design language of the Windows 11. The changes were discovered by leaker @FireCubeStudios, who revealed some of them this Monday (17) on his profile on twitter.

According to the expert, the latest update of the WhatsApp Beta Desktop for the operating system Microsoft already has a slight redesign. One of the novelties mentioned by him is the greater presence of option buttons with a rounded shape in the messaging program.

Drop-down menus and other elements based on the new Windows design language can also be noticed, as well as the transparency effect on the interface. Such changes were possible after switching to the WinUI 2.6 made by the messenger developer team.

Remember the WhatsApp UWP app? They are now moving to WinUI 2.6+ stylings to get Windows 11 Fluent Design #Whatspp #Windows11 #uwp #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/94PhDofJC1 — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) January 17, 2022

In the tweet above, you can check out some of the modifications, comparing the old version, based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP), with the one released now, already using the latest system user interface. As this is an ongoing project, other changes should be coming soon.

Testers can now check out the changes

Those enrolled in the messenger testing program can check out the changes that have started to be made in the PC version of the app by downloading the latest build, with a visual based on the Fluent Design language. The program is available on the Microsoft Store.

It is worth remembering that WhatsApp Beta for Desktop runs on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. There is still no forecast on when the new design will reach the stable version of the software on computers.