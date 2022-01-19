WhatsApp is testing listening to audio over other apps, here’s how – 01/18/2022

WhatsApp is testing an update that (finally) lets you hear the audio of messages while you tinker with other apps. Now, you can leave the chat and still access any website or app without interrupting what you are listening to in the messenger.

According to MacRumors, WhatsApp has been dedicating efforts to launch a global voice player so that audio receivers have the possibility to listen to voice messages in the background, while browsing other mobile functionality.

Before the update, if someone played a voice message through WhatsApp, the interruption was immediate. But currently, you can leave the chat and continue listening to the audio if you prefer to access another feature on your smartphone — which makes the functionality useful for long messages

In a recent test version, if you listened to a message and then switched to the WhatsApp home screen or another conversation, an audio playback interface appeared with buttons with the options to pause, resume or dismiss what was being played, while a progress bar follows the progress of the message.

WABetaInfo states that the release of the facility is available to testers of WhatsApp Beta on iOS and WhatsApp Business Beta for Android. So if you’re not a tester, you probably haven’t seen the news come before.

To test the function, regardless of the system, it is necessary to open the application and click on “More Options” (the three dots in the upper corner of the app). Select the “Connected Devices” tab and then the “Multiple Devices (Beta)” option.

When joining the trial version, the messenger must release the function to the user. However, as it is in the development phase, it is possible that WhatsApp may have some unexpected problems in the function of listening to audio while using other applications.