Where is Silvio Santos? Tiago Abravanel’s family, from ‘BBB 22’, gathers to see premiere

Tiago Abravanel’s family assembled an arsenal to cheer for his brother at the premiere of “Big Brother Brasil 22”. In the social networks of the singer, actor and presenter, a photo was shared that shows several relatives gathered, entitled to the same shirt, golden balloons and a screen in the living room. But what many internet users looked for in the image was the grandfather of the Camarote participant, Silvio Santos.

“The family gathered to accompany the entry of our teddy bear in the most watched house in Brazil. Is grandpa Sisi in the photo? It’s a challenge to find it!”, says the caption of the post.

Despite the joke, the participant’s grandfather was not present at the party. But he was remembered through a song sung by relatives who were in the crowd. In a video it is possible to see them singing the opening song of the program Silvio Santos, from 1986, with the adapted lyrics:

“Team Abrava at BBB, hello, hello, hello”.

