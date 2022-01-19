Where should I invest to raise BRL 50,000 in the short term?

Do you want to raise R$ 50 thousand as soon as possible, but don’t know how to get it or where to invest? In this Thursday’s Chat with Specialist (13), live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio says that the safest path is fixed income securities, such as Treasury Direct.

How to reach R$ 50 thousand in a short time

In the program, Esperandio, who also runs the Econoweek channel, performed investment simulations on the Tesouro Direto platform. To raise R$50,000 in the shortest possible time, he stipulated investments with the 2024 Selic Treasury and the 2024 Prefixed Treasury. The other securities mature after that date.

Check the simulation without considering inflation in the period:

Treasury Selic 2024 (expiring on September 1, 2024): pays the Selic rate (today, it is at 9.25% per year) plus a bonus of 0.1022%.

– 31 monthly contributions of BRL 1,482.79 would be required

– Gross amount at maturity: BRL 50,915.84

– Net amount at maturity (income tax and B3 fee already deducted): R$ 49,999.86

In order not to lose purchasing power, it is important to make monthly contributions adjusted according to inflation, which closed 2021 at 10.06%. Using the same example above, the contributions looked like this:

1st contribution: BRL 1,482.79

BRL 1,482.79 2nd contribution: R$ 1,482.79 + inflation for the period. For example, if, from one month to the next, inflation is 0.5%, the contribution must also be readjusted, so as not to lose its purchasing power. Thus, this second contribution would be R$ 1,490.20

Fixed-rate Treasury 2024 (expiring July 1, 2024): pays a return of 11.44% per year.

– 29 monthly contributions of BRL 1,546.07 would be required

– Gross amount at maturity: BRL 51,224.51

– Net amount at maturity (income tax and B3 fee already deducted): R$ 49,999.83

In order not to lose purchasing power, it is important to make monthly contributions adjusted according to inflation. Using the same example above, the contributions looked like this:

1st contribution: BRL 1,546.07

BRL 1,546.07 2nd contribution: R$ 1,546.07 + inflation for the period For example, if, from one month to the next, inflation is 0.5%, the contribution must also be readjusted, so as not to lose its purchasing power. Thus, this second contribution would be R$ 1,553.80

“The simulator tool on the Tesouro Direto platform does not allow this account to be made in this format, but it is important to take this into account,” said Esperandio.

In the Treasury calculator, it is possible to establish the amount of redemption you would like to make at a future date, and the tool will show you how many equal installments would be necessary to reach your objective.

“If you want to make investments that guarantee profitability always above inflation, prefer the IPCA Treasury for medium and long-term goals”, said the economist.

It is worth mentioning that the investment conditions mentioned in the text refer to January 13th. Fees may vary from day to day.

