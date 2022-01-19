White House admits Russia could invade Ukraine at any time

posted on 01/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

Videos showing Russian army tanks and trucks moving over a locomotive and the presence of Moscow military personnel in Belarus suggested yesterday that the US government’s warning seemed to make sense. “We believe that we are at a stage where Russia can, at any time, launch an attack against Ukraine,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, calling the situation “extremely dangerous” and ensuring that “no option is ruled out”. In an insistent and almost desperate bet on diplomacy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Geneva yesterday to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday. Washington hopes to convince Moscow to de-escalate the tension. President Vladimir Putin has deployed more than 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border.

“What Secretary Blinken will do is point out that there is a diplomatic path ahead,” Psaki said. “It is up to President Putin and the Russians to decide whether or not they will suffer serious economic consequences.” Blinken’s task will not be an easy one. Yesterday, Russia demanded “concrete” answers before continuing to discuss Ukraine. One of the Kremlin’s demands is to prevent the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from advancing in eastern Europe, with the incorporation of countries from the region.

In a telephone conversation, Blinken told Lavrov that diplomacy is the solution to mitigating the crisis. He heard from his Russian counterpart that Moscow expects an immediate return on the demands presented to the West. Russia fears that Ukraine, a former republic of the former Soviet Union, will become a sort of military base for US and European forces.

For Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine), there are indications that Russia is looking for a casus belli — an event or act used to justify a war. “Russian demands are totally unrealistic. Demanding that NATO not support Ukraine or that the military alliance cease operations with Sweden, Finland and with Eastern European member states such as the Baltic nations. In addition, Russia occupied part of Ukraine (the Crimean Peninsula) and is now demanding security guarantees from NATO,” he criticized the Correio. “The situation is scary because Moscow doesn’t seem interested in a real deal. It could be that the Kremlin wanted to open a Russian office in NATO and a representation of the military alliance in Moscow in order to establish potential cooperation. But the Russians have publicly rejected that possibility.”

Petro Burkovsky, an expert at the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation for Democratic Initiatives in Kiev, told the report that, between December 17 and 23 of last year, the organization he works for carried out a public opinion poll to find out how Ukrainians felt about an attack. Russian. “We heard from 2,000 people. More than 45% of respondents said they will join the army and 21% will provide aid to the country’s troops. Another 4% said they will flee Ukraine,” he explained.

Burkovsky believes a Russian offensive in the former Soviet republic is imminent. “The Kremlin itself does not deny this. The more Russia threatens, the more Western countries recognize that it must be deterred and contained. If the Russians invade Ukraine, the cost will be high. If, in any case, the Kremlin decides to de-escalate tensions and recognize that the 2014 war has started, so I see prospects for gradual normalization,” he added.

For his part, Anton Suslov — a specialist at the School of Political Analysis (NaUKMA) in Kiev — said that, having faced eight years of war, Ukrainians are “used” to new tensions and truces. “However, citizens worry about the possibility of a complete aggression. Another recent poll indicates that 49% of Ukrainians consider the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine as a danger of Russian intrusion,” he recalled, via email. . In the event of an invasion, Suslov predicts thousands of casualties on the Russian side and the escalation of internal tensions. “We would also see stricter political and economic sanctions against Moscow. A widespread escalation in Europe would not occur for one reason: Russia is not ready to fight NATO,” he said.

Brazilians

The report spoke to Brazilians living in Ukraine. Born in São Paulo, PR Fernanda Hilario da Silva, 29, has lived in Kiev for a year and a half. “In the event of an invasion of Russia, my husband and I intend to leave the country by land. We are putting together a suitcase with documents and money. We have two dogs and we are organizing the documentation to take them with us. The intention is to go to any neighboring nation. that the borders are open”, he vented. “I don’t understand Russia’s greed to invade Ukraine. The Ukrainian people don’t want to be annexed to Russian territory. So much so that there was the 2014 revolution around it. I just wish it all ended and everyone lived in peace.”

From the municipality of Niquelândia, Rony de Moura dos Reis, 34, tries to focus on completing his medical course at the International Academy of Ecology and Medicine in Kiev, and tries not to think about a war. “If necessary, I will return to Brazil. The Russians really want Ukraine and they use the pretext that Kiev wants to be part of NATO, which would put Western weapons inside Ukrainian territory. Putin wants to annex Ukraine, because it was part of the Soviet Union,” he said. He reported that, before settling in the country, where he has lived for three years, he arrived in Russia on March 16, 2014 and witnessed a column of tanks heading towards Crimea. “Two days later, Russia took the peninsula.”

I think…

“Russia can destroy Ukraine, but at the price of rapidly deteriorating internal stability and security. The point is that the US and EU do not control Ukraine. They cannot coerce Kiev into making concessions to Moscow. Russia is well aware of this, despite claiming that Ukraine is under Washington’s control.In this view, Putin is only trying to create a domestic justification for aggression, just as Adolf Hilter did in 1938, when Germany threatened Czechoslovakia. “

Petro Burkovsky, an expert at the Ilko Kucheriv Foundation for Democratic Initiatives in Kiev

“The Ukrainian government and special services regularly make statements about the accumulation of Russian troops on the border. I am sure the danger is real. But, we have been at war with Russia since 2014. That is why Ukraine is ready to respond The UK supply of light anti-tank weapons and the recent visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prove that the threat is real and that our international allies are monitoring the situation and are ready to act decisive.”

Anton Suslov, specialist at the School of Political Analysis (NaUKMA) in Kiev