On December 8 of last year, Nubank priced its initial public offering (IPO). It was definitively closed on January 6th. With that, discover who are the biggest shareholders of Nubank, according to Valor Econômico.

Even though the initial public offering of shares was priced in December, the IPO coordinators had up to 30 days to decide whether to exercise the supplementary lot. As a result, the offer ended in early January.

THE IPO of the institution totaled US$ 2.839 billion (equivalent to R$ 15.836 billion). The additional lot of up to 20% was not exercised. The supplementary lot, which could be up to 10%, was partially exercised (9.5%).

Nubank emerged in Brazil in 2013. The founders were Colombian David Vélez, American Edward Wible and Brazilian Cristina Junqueira. The company emerged as a fintech — a startup dedicated to solving financial problems using technology.

In the beginning, the digital bank offered a single product, which was a Mastercard credit card. The use of this service was completely controlled by the smartphone. Over time, the institution expanded the products and services offered to customers.

Nubank ended the second half of 2021 with more than 41 million customers in Brazil. This number represents an increase of 25% compared to the previous semester.

Who are Nubank’s biggest shareholders?

Fintech’s largest shareholder is the holding California street, from the founder David Velez. This shareholder owns 22.965% of the total capital — or 65.794% if only common shares are considered.

The second largest shareholder is the American manager Sequoia Capital, with 18.311% of the total capital. The third largest shareholder is the American manager Global STD, with 9.619%.

Soon after, Nubank’s largest shareholders are: tencent (6.412%), Tiger Global (5.799%), Cristina Junqueira (2.935%) and Adam Wible (2.110%).

These are the investors that have a stake above 5% and/or are part of the shareholders’ agreement. The other shareholders, together, have a share of 31.739%.

Some of the well-known investors of the digital bank are not on the list because they did not reach the minimum share of 5% – which makes disclosure mandatory. Among these is Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway. In June 2021, this company announced the investment of BRL 500 million in fintech.

