Who is the ex-NBA who will marry a Brazilian model?

Former NBA player Joakim Noah will marry Brazilian supermodel Laís Ribeiro in Trancoso, Bahia, in an intimate ceremony in August.

Noah and Laís started dating in September 2018 and got engaged the following year.

The request was made at the Burning Man festival in 2019. The event is one of the most iconic in the United States because of its giant artworks mounted in the middle of the Black Rock Desert, in the mountainous regions of the state of Nevada — about 70 thousand people, with daring looks, meet annually for eight days.

Noah played center. Before reaching the NBA, he played for the University of Florida and helped his team win the NCAA — the premier college basketball tournament in the United States — twice.

The Chicago Bulls selected Noah with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He remained on the team through the 2015/16 season.

The season in which the pivot stood out the most was 2013/14. He averaged double figures in points (12.6 per game) and rebounds (11.3 per game). He was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year at the same time, and twice participated in the league’s All-Star Game.

He signed two major contracts in the NBA. One valid for 5 years worth 60 million dollars (about R$ 332 million at the current price) with the Chicago Bulls in 2011, and another with the New York Knicks valid for 4 years worth 72 million dollars (about of R$ 398 million at the current price).

Noah’s contract with the Knicks is considered one of the worst in NBA history. He only played 53 games for the team and while in New York was suspended for 20 games for violating the American Basketball League’s anti-drug rule.

In October 2018 he was released by the team. However, this did not exempt the franchise from paying the rest of the amount agreed upon at the time of signing the papers. The center received almost 38 million dollars in installments without playing for the Knicks.

Joakim Noah retired from the NBA in March of last year. He played 13 seasons in the world’s premier basketball league with stints with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.