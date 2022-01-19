WHO says pandemic is nowhere near over

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned world leaders that the novel coronavirus pandemic “is not even close to an end” and added that it is likely that new variants will continue to emerge after Omicron.

“This pandemic is far from over and with the incredible growth of Omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge, which is why screening and assessment remains critical,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a conference on press.

WHO warns countries that pandemic is not near the end and says new variants must emerge

The warning was reinforced by the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, who said the virus is “circulating at a very intense level throughout the world”.

She urged countries not to abandon public health measures such as distancing and masking. “This will not be the last variant of concern,” she said.

Omicron variant

The WHO has been reinforcing that the Ômicron variant should not be classified as mild. According to Tedros Adhanom, this thinking has made people consider it a lesser threat, ignoring the impact on the health system and deaths.

“Make no mistake, Ômicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths — and even less severe cases are filling health facilities,” Tedros said.

Europe records daily cases of covid-19 with the advancement of Ômicron

The warnings come as some governments suggest they may treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease, which is regularly found among people like a cold or flu virus.

Tedros further warned that “with the incredible global growth of Ômicron, new variants are expected to emerge, which is why tracking and evaluation remains critical.

“I remain particularly concerned about many countries that have low vaccination rates, as people are much more at risk of serious illness and death if they are not vaccinated,” he added.

It’s not time to let your guard down

Safety measures must not be abandoned, even with the advancement of vaccination. Hand hygiene and the use of protective masks remain powerful weapons against the virus. In addition, it is important to avoid crowding whenever possible, as the Ômicron variant spreads very easily.