Will Via (VIIA3) file for judicial recovery? “It’s unlikely,” says XP – Money Times

In a brief report released on Tuesday night (18), the XP Investimentos addressed an unusual topic: the Via (VIIA3), out of the blue Bahia houses It’s from Cold spot, would be asking judicial recovery? The manager explains that, in recent days, she was sought out by several investors worried about a possible bankruptcy of the retail group.

The trigger for the concern would be rumors that have recently started to circulate about the company. Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, who signed the XP commentary, explain that they contacted the company to clarify the matter.

“We spoke to the company and it sent us a document where it reports the existence and circulation of this fake news, in addition to denying its veracity”, they say, to add then: “in our view, we see the request for judicial recovery as unlikely.”

The trio list two reasons not to worry about Via’s financial health. The first is the lengthening of the debt profile, after a recent renegotiation. At the end of 2020, for example, only 40% of commitments were long-term; now, the percentage has risen to 78%. The second reason is the cash position, which “remains solid”, with R$ 1.6 billion.

contrary signs

XP also notes that the retailer’s latest moves do not suggest difficulties. “In a scenario of potential bankruptcy, the companies are looking to make cash-enhancing divestments, while the company recently announced the acquisition of logtech CN.”

Analysts attribute the rumors to investors’ concern with the provision of R$1.2 billion for labor debts, announced in the third quarter, and which must be paid in the coming years. The negative economic scenario would add more pressure.

To leave no doubt, XP stresses that it does not see “any indication of the company being in the process of filing for judicial recovery at the moment.” In any case, the manager maintained its neutral recommendation for the stock, with a target price of BRL 10, due to “an aggressive competitive environment in the e-commerce segment and a challenging macroeconomic scenario for 2022.”