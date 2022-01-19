Windows 11 with 3.0 touch! File Manager gets a nostalgic version

The first versions of Microsoft’s operating system did not use the same file management tool that we find in the last generations of Windows, opting for a more basic interface that was discontinued as of Windows 95, the version that was the first to bring the new Explorer default. While it didn’t get any more updates, a community of users reworked the entire File Manager interface and added support for Windows 10 and Windows 11, allowing users familiar with the nostalgic look to replace the default File Manager with the classic version.

Despite maintaining the classic look seen for the first time in the 90s, the version developed by Craig Wittenberg, architect of the Microsoft Azure program, based on the source code released in 2018, adds notable improvements that make the file manager even more complete and includes search improvements. As with the current version of File Explorer, the platform used in Windows 3.0 also allows you to rename or delete files, navigate between system folders and view all content in a single tab without the need to launch multiple windows.