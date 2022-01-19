With 2,310 new cases and a record for the 6th day in a row, Uberlândia records 4 deaths from Covid

Uberlândia again recorded deaths from Covid-19 this Tuesday (18). There were four deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours. The victims are two women, aged 87 and 88, and two men, aged 44 and 80.

In addition, the municipality continues to have a significant increase in cases of the disease and has set a record again today, for the sixth consecutive day. According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department, the city had over 2,310 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours. It was the third day in a row with more than 2,000 confirmed cases.

With this Tuesday’s data, the city passed 3,200 deaths due to the coronavirus: there are 3,202. And the bulletin points out that the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic continues to grow at a rapid pace and reached 141,754. Also according to the bulletin, the occupancy rate of ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) intended for Covid in the municipal health network increased and reached 18%. And the percentage of general occupancy of ICU beds in the municipal network also increased and closed at 48%.

HIGH HOSPITALIZATIONS

Also according to the report, the number of patients with Covid hospitalized in the public and private health networks of the city remains another worrying fact. There are more than 115 hospitalized patients right now. Of the 118 patients undergoing treatment, more than 30 are in ICUs: 32 are in ICUs and another 86 are in wards.

The bulletin also points out 7 new suspected cases of coronavirus registered in the last 24 hours.