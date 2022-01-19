With Ceni’s endorsement, São Paulo’s board of directors negotiates termination of half | Vitor Bueno

Already thinking about the next season, when it will compete in the Copa Sudamericana, the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo, commanded by Rogério Ceni, intends to assemble a great team for the next season.

Until then, the team has announced right-back Rafinha, goalkeeper Jandrei and midfielder Patrick, however, it does not intend to stop there, and already monitors other big names, such as winger Soteldo, from Toronto and defender Luis Casanova. , from the University of Chile.

However, in addition to the reinforcements, Tricolor also thinks of alternatives to alleviate the payroll and, consequently, increase monthly revenue. In view of this, it has been putting some players at the disposal of the market, or even analyzing the possibility of releasing them.

Board considers terminating Vitor Bueno

This is the case of midfielder Vitor Bueno, who is currently away from São Paulo, training separately from the squad since he re-introduced himself to the club. According to UOL, the tricolor and the athlete have been having constant meetings to define, in a friendly way, the athlete’s contractual termination.

Shirt 12 is not in Tricolor’s plans for 2022 and is already looking for a new club, having difficulties finding a ‘pleasant’ proposal. For São Paulo, Vitor played 120 matches, having scored 16 goals and was part of the squad that won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.