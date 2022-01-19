With Galarza as translator, Luís Cangá is presented at Vasco: “I know what it means to be here” | vasco

Vasco presented this Tuesday its new reinforcement. Luís Cangá, 27, arrives with a three-month contract, until the end of Carioca. If approved, he will stay in São Januário until the end of the season.

Less than a week ago in Rio de Janeiro, the Portuguese language is still not Cangá’s strong point. That’s why he had the help of his new companion and friend Galarza. The Paraguayan was the translator at the presentation conference.

– Everything went very well in the negotiation. I was well received by the club and the new teammates. It’s been three months of great anticipation for me. I know what it means to be here. I hope everything goes well for as long as I’m here – said Cangá.

Cangá said he knew the trajectory of Holger Quiñónez, an Ecuadorian defender who played for Vasco between 1989 and 1990 and was Brazilian champion. Cangá, however, stressed that he intends to build his own history in São Januário.

– I know from the story that Quiñónez, I know he did well here. I come for my own story. I know what it means to defend Vasco and I hope to live up to it.

The Ecuadorian also described its characteristics.

– I try to play an aggressive game, I always try to get the ball back as quickly as possible. I always want to be 100%, always focused. I’m the guy who likes to help my teammates. I always like to win. I hope Vasco is in the place he deserves

