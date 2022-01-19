With Jakarta Sinking, Indonesia Names New Capital: Nusantara | Society

The idea of ​​transferring the capital has been recurrent among the governments of that country in recent years. Situated below sea level, Jakarta sinks about 7.5 centimeters on average per year. Without aggressive adaptation measures, around 25% of the capital’s area could be submerged by 2050.

In addition to the deteriorating weather conditions that contribute to rising sea levels and the occurrence of floods in the region, another growing source of environmental pressure is the massive withdrawal of well water for consumption, a common practice among residents and businesses. The continuous capture produced a huge empty space in the basement that generates the sinking effect.

Added to this is the fact that Jakarta is a megacity, with an estimated population of around ten million people. The relocation of the capital would also be a way to reduce the growing population pressure, urbanization and migration in Jakarta and neighboring cities, which threaten to generate drinking water problems, severe droughts during the driest season and floods during the rainy season. Among the measures to increase Jakarta’s resilience is the construction of a giant sea wall in the north of the city that will act as a maritime barrier.

The change of location should also generate a redistribution of economic activities. Java, the island where Jakarta is located, is home to 60% of the country’s population and more than half of its economic activity. “Moving the capital to Kalimantan is based on various considerations, regional advantages and well-being, with the vision of the birth of a new economic center of gravity in the middle of the archipelago,” said Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of National Development Planning.