With Michael out, Flamengo targets Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica, says newspaper; Palmeiras and Atlético-MG also probed athlete

With the departure of Kennedy and close to losing michael, The Flamengo works to maintain the quality of the cast for the season. And, according to the newspaper A Bola, the name of Everton Chives, of benfica and with passages through Brazilian Team, pleases the red-black board.

Also according to information from the Portuguese daily, the palm trees it’s the Atlético-MG also probed the attacker and even made ”informal contacts”, but did not make any type of offer official.

Benfica would be willing to negotiate Cebolinha in the end of european season, that is, in the middle of the year in Brazil and intends to recover investment made by the player.

In 2019, the Encarnados paid 20 million euros (R$ 127 million at the time) for 80% of the athlete’s rights, with cash payment. THE Guild 20% remained for future sales.

In the current season, the striker played 27 games, he did four goals and gave five assists.