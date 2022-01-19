With Round 6 actor, Korean version of La Casa de Papel gets teaser

O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao! A new version of the great Spanish hit series, “La casa de Papel”, is arriving on the slopes, but this time produced by Netflix in South Korea.

And to increase our expectations even more, the streaming service confirmed the cast and released the first teaser of the Korean version, which was named “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” or in Portuguese “La Casa de Papel: Korea – Area of ​​Joint Economy”. Check out:

In me you stole, baby, and my heart you stole. 👀💰 La Casa de Papel: Korea – Joint Economy Area debuts this year on my website. pic.twitter.com/9l6zD6lN4I — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) January 18, 2022

“La Casa de Papel” premiered in 2017 on Netflix and quickly became a great streaming success, having several seasons, the original series was finished at the end of last year. In addition to a spinoff series focused on Berlin, before the series ended, Netflix announced the Korean version of the plot, which will feature Park Hae-Soo, from “Round 6”, as one of the protagonists.

The list of actors who are part of the cast includes:

Yoo Ji-tae (Oldboy) as the Professor

Yunjin Kim (Lost) as Seon Woojin – Inspector Raquel’s version

Park Hae-soo (Round 6) as Berlin

Jun Jong-seo (On ​​Fire) as Tokyo

Lee Won-jong (The Detective Game) as Moscow

Kim Ji-hun (The Flower of Evil) as Denver

Jang Yoon-ju (Beautiful Days) as Nairobi

Lee Hyun-woo (Dream) as Rio

Kim Ji-hoon (Exemplary Detective) as Helsinki

Lee Kyu-ho (#Alive) as Oslo

According to Netflix, the series should have the same story as the main production, showing a group of people who, under the guise of a mask, band together under the leadership of a great criminal mastermind known only as “The Professor”, to pull off the biggest heist Korea has ever seen.

The new version of “La Casa de Papel” will be directed by Kim Hong-sun (Voice) and written by Ryu Yong-jae (Ssaikopaeseu Daieori). There is no release date yet, but according to Netflix, it will arrive later this year.

Created by Álex Pina, “La Casa de Papel” is a Spanish series that became a pop culture phenomenon when it was released on Netflix. All five seasons are available on the platform.