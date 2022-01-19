Without Messi, Argentina announces squad for games against Chile and Colombia | qualifiers – south america

Argentina will not have Lionel Messi for the games against Chile and Colombia, for the next two rounds of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. As expected, shirt 10 is not on the squad of coach Lionel Scaloni, released this Wednesday.
Messi hasn’t played since December 22. In early 2022, he contracted Covid-19 and delayed his return to Paris. The ace tested negative for the disease on the 5th, when he returned to France, but his recovery took longer than expected. He resumed training along with the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain group just this week.
PSG’s intention is to leave him in better condition for the game against Real Madrid, on February 15, in the round of 16 of the Champions League. As Argentina is qualified for the World Cup, the technical commission of the selection accepted to release him from the next commitments.
Only one player who plays in South America has been called up: River Plate striker Julián Álvarez, named best player on the continent in 2021.
Argentina will face Chile on the 27th, in Calama, in northern Chile, and then host Colombia on February 1st, at the Monumental de Núñez. Both matches will be without an audience due to punishments for Chileans and Argentines.
Both games are broadcast on SporTV and are monitored in real time on ge. The Argentines are second in the qualifiers, with 29 points, guaranteed in the World Cup.
See the list of nominees:
GOALKEEPERS
Franco Armani (River Plate), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) and Juan Musso (Atalanta)
DEFENDERS
Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Ajax), Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)
MIDDLE CAMPERS
Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Alejandro Papu Gómez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)
ATTACKS
Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa), Ángel Di María (PSG), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid), Julián Álvarez (River), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan)