without negotiating, Santander will open branches on Saturday 22

Without negotiating with the union movement, Santander will open its 3,000 branches throughout Brazil on Saturday, January 22, from 10 am to 2 pm, due to the launch of the “Desendivida” campaign. The initiative was announced on Sunday 16, during the program Fantástico, on Rede Globo, taking workers by surprise.

8-hour business and service managers will work; general managers; and managers PJ, PF and Van Gogh. Cashiers, 6-hour GNS and other positions not described above will not work.

Bank employees who work 4 hours will compensate an hour and a half for each hour worked. And the compensation will be given in the following week, and not in the 6 months practiced through the Internal Policy of Compensation of Hours, which was not negotiated with the union movement.

It is important to emphasize that there was no negotiation with the union movement about the opening of branches on Saturday, nor any space on the part of the bank in order to improve conditions for workers. There was only one telephone conversation, through which the company informed the decision, which had already been taken by its management.

“It is important that there are conversations before public communication, but more than talking, we want space for negotiation, space to put the worker’s feelings, working conditions, the difficulties imposed by opening on a Saturday, but Santander insists on an anti-union stance and anti-worker.” Lucimara Malaquias, coordinator of Santander’s Employee Organization Committee

The bank denied paying overtime, citing systemic difficulties in doing so. “In addition to calling for work on Saturdays, during the pandemic, the bank still refuses to pay overtime”, denounces the leader.

“To open a branch on Saturday, the bank has to make complex systemic and logistical changes and all this was done in record time, but when it comes to benefiting employees, the bank always has a huge difficulty. This only increases the workers’ indignation”, points out Lucimara.

Indebtedness of the population: financial system is also to blame

The bank claims that delinquency is high and increasing, which has led many customers to be negative, and, because of this, run out of credit in the market, at a critical moment of unemployment aggravated by the economic and health crisis in the country.

But it is important to point out that Santander, like the entire financial system, is part of the economic crisis in the country, in view of extortionate rates and interest rates and also the practice of directing and segmenting credit to publics that arouse financial interest.

“Santander can do a lot to reduce defaults and poverty in the country: generate jobs; stop layoffs; reduce interest and fees; stop outsourcing; stop supporting bills that remove rights and reduce the population’s wage bill; and encourage credit for small and medium-sized companies, and offer responsible credit to customers”, lists Lucimara.

Measure taken in the midst of the worsening of the pandemic

In addition, the country is experiencing the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, along with an outbreak of Influenza, which has caused an increase in contamination in branches and buildings and harmed bank employees.

In this specific situation, there is a social question: the Desendivida campaign can help thousands of customers who are already out of credit or about to become negative, at a time when more than 14 million people are unemployed and have no prospects of returning to the job market.

“However, there are more effective ways to help the population, one of them is to hire bank employees so that they can meet the demand from Monday to Friday, and from 10 am to 4 pm”, suggests Lucimara.

The Union found a great indignation of workers to work on Saturday, amid a critical moment of the covid-19 pandemic and the influenza outbreak. In addition, throughout the pandemic, Santander has exposed bank employees to face-to-face work, fragile protocols against covid-19 and intensified outsourcing, which, in practice, means withdrawal of rights.

“Despite the social issue raised in the campaign, it is essential that Santander acts to guarantee the health and life of bank employees and customers; that generates decent jobs, not outsourced; that provides social compensation to the country on a permanent basis; to reduce interest and fees that are impractical elsewhere in the world; let alone during an economic and health crisis”, Lucimara protests.

Workers taken by surprise

Those most affected by working on Saturdays were taken by surprise: most workers received the information during the fantastic program on Rede Globo, which increased indignation.

“Once again, the bank’s disregard for its employees is clear. The internal atmosphere among the workers is one of extreme indignation, we hope that this will serve as a learning experience for Santander’s management, so that in the future it can better evaluate the campaigns developed. Because the workers’ satisfaction is a basic condition for the success of the action”, says Lucimara.

The trade union movement will make public demonstrations and denunciations throughout the country, and is studying legal measures. Stay connected to the unions’ networks and participate.