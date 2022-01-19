Woman asks for help on the internet to find man she met on vacation and his wife appears – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Playback/TikTok



After launching a campaign on social media to try to find the man she met while on vacation in Miami, Florida (USA), Mica Renne ended up having an unpleasant surprise.

The American woman and the mystery man exchanged phones, had a brief romance, and she ended up falling in love.”TikTok help me find this man I met in Miami! He went straight into the sea to introduce himself to me. I was so excited when he gave it to me. your number,” he posted.

@micarenee TikTok I come to you today cause I heard what you do for others ?? I think he said he’s from Detroit ?? #fyp #helpmefindhim #boostofhope #viral ? Breakin my heart – Jodeci’s groupie

The video had over 4.5 million views. However, the man was married and the images reached his wife, who sent a message. “An update: I found him, and he’s married. I’m not going to contact him. His wife asked,” he clarified.

Mica also posted part of the conversation she had with the woman. “It’s not your fault. He didn’t care, so please believe I won’t. [me importar]. But thanks for posting this. Everything done in the dark will always come to light. Could you not delete the video? I don’t want him to lie about it either.”

@micarenee Reply to @micarenee #fyp #reply ? original sound – Mica Renee

“Girls, don’t believe in fairy tales because you might end up going viral,” recommended Mica.