‘Wordle’ and ‘Term’: love story turned into 2022 sensational wordplay | games

Add a simple challenge, the chance to show off on the internet and belong to a group and you have the new sensation of the moment: “Wordle”, a browser game in which the player has to guess the word of the day, with five letters, six tries and zero clues. After completing the challenge, the user can share their result on social networks.

The game has already become a fever and has seen its numbers grow meteorically:

In November, there were 90 players a day

In early January, it climbed to over 300,000

In mid-January, the number of daily players exceeded 2 million

He was so successful that he won a Brazilian version: “Termo”. Both work the same way.

2 of 2 ‘Termo’, the Brazilian version of ‘Wordle’, is a simple game in which the user needs to find the word of the day in 6 attempts — Photo: Reproduction/Termo ‘Termo’, the Brazilian version of ‘Wordle’, is a simple game in which the user needs to find the word of the day in 6 attempts — Photo: Reproduction/Termo

The player needs to hit the word of the day, always with five letters.

For this, he has six attempts.

After each attempt, the game indicates whether the letter is in the word in the right position. If so, it will appear painted green.

If the letter is in the word, but in the wrong position, it will be painted yellow.

If the letter is not in the word, it has no color.

If the player fails after six attempts, the game reveals the word of the day. A new word only appears the next day.

Wordle is a play on the name of its creator: software engineer Josh Wardle. Former Reddit Engineer created the game in 2021 as a form of gift for girlfriend Palak Shah, who loves games with words.

So, he decided to make Wordle just for the two of them. The link spread on their family’s Whatsapp group and got everyone hooked on the challenge. Seeing the potential of his prank, Wardle released the game to the world in October 2021.

He gained more popularity when some famous fans began to share their results, such as presenter Jimmy Fallon and The Lumineers drummer Jeremiah Fraites, who hit almost all of them in very few tries.

The sharing of results in an enigmatic way – just squares on the networks – is one of the reasons that most arouses curiosity and attracts players, believes Wardle. He came up with the idea after seeing a New Zealand player post her results with colorful emojis on Twitter.

Despite having become a fever, the game keeps its essence simple: no app, advertising banners or ways to make the player spend money.

In an interview with The New York Times, Wardle revealed that he had created the game’s prototype in 2013, but his friends weren’t thrilled with the idea. The engineer resumed the project in 2020, when he and his girlfriend spent most of the pandemic playing crossword puzzles.

The Brazilian version of the hit game was developed by Google engineer Fernando Serboncini. He is from São Paulo, but works in Canada.

Serboncini created his first game in 2012 and made another attempt in 2015. Starting in 2018, he got a taste for the thing and created one game a year until 2020, two in 2021, and finally Termo in 2022.

It was released on January 5th. Less than 10 days later, it reached 100,000 players a day. The volume brought down the game’s server, which had to be replaced with one four times the size of the previous one, according to Serboncini. The game created by the Brazilian is also successful in Portugal.