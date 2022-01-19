World’s oldest man dies at 112

NEW YORK, JAN 19 (ANSA) – Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente García, certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, died last Tuesday (18) at the age of 112.

Known as “El Pepino”, De la Fuente was born on February 11, 1909 and died at his home in the city of León, in northwestern Spain.

De la Fuente, a lifelong shoemaker, entered the record books last September. On the occasion, Guinness World Records posted a video on its social networks celebrating the 112th birthday of the Spaniard, who received as a gift a cake and the certificate of the oldest man in the world.

At the time, the Spaniard said he “lived a peaceful life” with his wife, Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez, and had eight children, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Passionate about football, De la Fuente was one of the most illustrious supporters of Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa, a club in León that plays in the third division of the Spanish Championship. He received several team honors on his 110th birthday.

“El Pepino” will be buried this Wednesday (19) in a local cemetery in León. (ANSA).

