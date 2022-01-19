WSL Announces Final Again at Trestles and El Salvador’s Entry into the Tour | world surfing

The World Surfing League announced this Tuesday that the WSL Finals, the competition that will define this season’s Tour champions, will again be held in Lower Trestles, California (USA), starting on September 8th. With this, the sport’s governing body confirmed that El Salvador will debut on the sport’s elite calendar as the 7th stop of the Tour.

Also new for 2022 will be the cut after the fifth stage, in Margaret River, Australia, with the stages having the number of participants reduced from 36 to 24 men and from 18 to 12 women.

Check out the calendar:

2022 World Tour

StagePlaceDate
1stpipeline, hawaii1/29 to 2/10
2ndSunset Beach, Hawaii2/11 to 2/23
3rdPeniche, Portugal3/3 to 3/13
4thBells Beach, Australia4/10 to 4/20
5thMargaret River, Australia4/24 to 5/4
6thGland, Indonesia5/28 to 6/6
7thEl Salvador6/12 to 6/20
8thSaquarema-RJ6/23 to 6/30
9thJeffreys’s Bay, South Africa7/12 to 7/21
10thTeahupoo, Tatiti8/11 to 8/21
11thWSL Finals – Trestles, USA9/8 to 9/16

Medina takes off in Trestles and wins the third world championship – Photo: WSL / Nolan

Considered one of the highest performance waves in the world, Trestles hosted the first WSL Finals in history in 2021. In this competition, the world champions were defined in a single day of disputes between the top 5 of the male and female rankings.

As they were the leaders of the regular season, Medina and the Hawaiian Carissa Moore waited for a playoff between the other 4 best in the ranking to define their opponents in the big decision. The final contest took place in a best-of-three series.

In the men’s, Medina won two consecutive victories over fellow Brazilian Filipe Toledo and became three-time world champion. Carissa, on the other hand, lost the first duel against Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb, but ended up recovering and beat the gaúcha in the other two clashes to become five-time champion.

