Xbox Creator Says He’s ‘Disgusted’ With Activision Blizzard Acquisition

the announcement of Acquisition of Activision Blizzard may have been cause for celebration for Microsoft and his fans, but not everyone seems to be exactly pleased with the news. Seamus Blackley, for example, it says “disgusted” with the transaction.

Responsible for create and design the original Xbox in 2001, Blackley posted his opinion on the trade on Twitter. “I’m disgusted that the reward for years of despicable practices towards developers seems to be a big payout to the bullies“, said the game designer.

“My hope is that the acquisition will change Activision’s culture and may bring some accountability to those who have so far avoided it,” he continued, alluding to the allegations against Activision Blizzard executives. target of accusations of sexism and misconduct in the workplace, with claims that Bobby Kotick, the company’s current CEO, was doing blind eye in relation to the occurrences.

Still, Blackley says believe in phil spencer “as a leader and executive”, also stating that “this is a very insightful move and could represent a big win for Xbox”.

The game designer said he still found it “incredibly strange see baby Xbox devouring Activision“, bringing back memories of the past of when he went to the company’s headquarters to talk about his console “only to be essentially laughed at”. Blackley says he wonders to this day if they still remember the episode – which he himself hasn’t forgotten – concluding with a categorical “I remember”.

