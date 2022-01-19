Yemeni rebel drone attack on UAE industrial area and airport

Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement confirmed it carried out a military strike on Monday against the United Arab Emirates. Authorities in Abu Dhabi, the capital, announced suspected drone attacks on an industrial area and the airport, which killed three people and injured six others.

The UAE’s state news agency quoted Abu Dhabi police as saying that a Pakistani and two Indians were killed in the incident.

Abu Dhabi police said three oil tanker trucks exploded in an area near the city’s port, near storage facilities used by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the statement said, adding that a preliminary investigation found objects that were possibly drones at both locations.

Later on Monday, the Houthis’ official website said air strikes hit the Yemeni capital Sanaa, killing nine and injuring others.

The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran and have frequently carried out drone strikes during Yemen’s years-long civil war, which pitted them against a range of local factions, including the country’s Saudi-backed government.

The Persian Gulf has seen a series of attacks on maritime and oil facilities since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Washington has blamed Iran-backed militias, including the Houthis in Yemen, where a Saudi-led military coalition which the UAE is a part of has been fighting the group since 2015.

The Houthis regularly attack neighboring Saudi Arabia with missiles and drones. An attack on a major Saudi oil facility in 2019 has rocked global oil markets and raised fears of renewed conflict in the Middle East.

Yemen is strategically significant because it sits on a waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which is a conduit for much of the world’s oil. The conflict killed tens of thousands of people and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

SOURCE: Washington Post / Bloomberg