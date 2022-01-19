Young woman from Goiás with a chronic intestinal disease fulfills her dream of studying medicine: ‘I want to help people like me’ | Goiás

Lara Maria Lemes, a 22-year-old young woman from Goiás, diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2015, says that her biggest dream came true, to be approved in the medical course in Mineiros, southwest of Goiás. divided between the treatment against the disease and the studies focused on the long-awaited approval.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“My dream is to specialize in gastroenterology to understand more and help people like me. In addition to being a patient, I would be someone who could speak more appropriately about the subject”, says Lara.

Born in Iporá, in western Goiás, Lara reveals that she lived all her life in Piranhas, also in western Goiás, but discovered the disease after moving to Goiânia to complete her second year of high school. With severe pain and a delicate treatment, she had to return to her city, stop her studies and to have the support of her family.

Lara explains that she returned to school in 2016 and had the support of the Hospital Educational Service Center (NAEH), a program of the State Departments of Education (Seduc) and Health (SES). The young woman says that a teacher used to come to her house to teach classes and apply tests when she couldn’t go to school.

“It was essential, it was a period that I had a very bad time, it was impossible to go to school every day. The teacher was able to give me the content perfectly. It took 2 years, during the second and third year of high school”, points out the young woman.

Lara says that at the end of 2017 she returned to Goiânia to take a prep course and achieve her dream of being approved in medicine. With a lot of study, she says that she was approved in two other colleges outside Goiás, but the main objective was always Goiás, so she dedicated herself until the conquest.

Already enrolled, Lara says she is anxious for the start of classes, scheduled for next Monday (24). After turbulent years, the student prepares and thanks her parents for their support.

“The whole time they supported me, they didn’t put any pressure on me, they gave everything they could to support me and held the points”, he celebrates.

2 of 3 Lara Maria Lemos, approved in medicine, and her parents Rosilez Lemos de Sousa and Valdivino Portilho, in Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Lara Maria Lemos Lara Maria Lemos, approved in medicine, and her parents Rosilez Lemos de Sousa and Valdivino Portilho, in Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Lara Maria Lemos

According to institutional information from the Brazilian Association of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (ABCD), the problem is an inflammatory disease in the gastrointestinal tract. The ABDC also points out that the drugs control the symptoms, but do not cure the disease.

According to the president of the Goiás Society of Gastroenterology, Romulo Gustavo Pereira, the disease is caused by genetic predisposition and environmental factors.

Lara says that even with the disease “more controlled”, she has episodes of a lot of abdominal pain, nausea, constant vomiting and diarrhea.

“The disease goes into remission, at this point it is less active, but I have to take care of it. I need to eat well, take the medicine and apply medicine in the vein once a month”, says the young woman.

The young woman explains that, therefore, she needs constant support from her parents. “Living alone is not feasible for me. I still have cases of getting sick out of nowhere. I learned to live together, my illness is like that”, explains Lara.

3 of 3 Approved list shows Lara Maria Lemes, 22, selected for medicine in Mineiros, Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Lara Maria Lemes Approved list shows Lara Maria Lemes, 22, selected for medicine in Mineiros, Goiás — Photo: Personal Archive/Lara Maria Lemes